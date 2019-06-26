Watch: Black rhino from Flamingo Land arrives in Rwanda

A black rhinoceros from Flamingo Land has arrived in Rwanda ready to be released.

The rhino, called Olmoti, is one of five which made the 6,000km journey from the Czech Republic to Africa on Sunday to be relocated to the Akagera National Park.

Olmoti.

The move is part of a unique collaboration between the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), the Government of Rwanda and conservation NGO African Parks which aims to help the future of the endangered species.

Fewer than 5,000 wild black rhinos and only 1,000 Eastern Black Rhinos remain in Africa; their future is severely threatened by poaching for the illegal demand for their horns.