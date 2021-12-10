WATCH: Helicopter lifts final sections of temporary transmitter at Bilsdale, North Yorkshire, into place

Better weather over the North York Moors allowed the final sections of a temporary structure at Bilsdale to be lifted into place by helicopter yesterday (Dec 9).

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:19 am

Arqiva, the company which owns and operates the Bilsdale mast, says the 80m tower will provide improved TV signal quality across the area and it follows the switch-on of another mast of the same height in October.

The original Bilsdale mast, which was more than 300m tall, was damaged by fire in August and later dismantled.

Following installation of the broadcasting equipment and extensive testing, the new temporary tower is planned to come into use in the New Year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Bilsdale transmitter as it was before the mast was damaged beyond repair.

Testing the new structure will result in some short, temporary disruption in certain areas, and Arqiva will provide further details in due course.

HelicopterNorth Yorkshire