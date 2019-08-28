WATCH: Last night's lightning storm in Scarborough captured in dramatic footage

This amazing video shows the lightning storm that lit up the sky in Scarborough overnight.

It was taken by resident Kerry in East Ayton and shared on social media.

Picture by Paul McGuire.

Resident Paul McGuire also captured a picture of the stunning lightning show as you can see from his photo of the sky above Oliver's Mount.

Thunderstorms, which hit various places in northern England, marked the end of the heatwave that engulfed Britain over the August bank holiday.

