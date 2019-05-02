WATCH: Louis Tomlinson on Kumali roller coaster at Flamingo Land to help Richard, 83, fulfil his bucket list dream

Louis Tomlinson, visits Flamingo Land in his recent music video a bid to help 83-year-old Richard fulfil his bucket list.

The former one direction star bonded with Richard after experiencing similar amounts of grief - Richard losing his wife to Alzheimer and Louis losing his mum to leukaemia aged just 43.

In the 'Two of Us' (Richard's Bucket List Official Video), the 27-year-old took Richard on a helicopter ride, drove a race car, performed to thousands of people in an arena and even went on the Kumali roller coaster at Flamingo Land.

Louis posted: "A month or so ago I met an amazing man called Richard. He had a few things he wanted to do so I thought I’d help him out.

"This video feels particularly relevant and powerful to me. Richard is a classic example of a fearless man who in light of tragedy still pushes himself to live with as much laughter and happiness as possible.

"I hope you enjoy watching this video as much as I did making it."

During the video Richard talks about his experiences with his wife's Alzheimer's disease and how he felt after losing her in December 2016.

Around the same time, Louis lost his mum, Johannah Deakin, following a battle with leukaemia.