WATCH: Special moment Gary Barlow pauses his Scarborough concert for wedding proposal

By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:24 BST
It was a very special night for one couple attending Gary Barlow’s concert at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

This video shows the moment Barlow, having seen the proposal from the stage, pauses his hit song A Million Love Songs so that Chris Calpin could pull out an engagement ring and pop the question to girlfriend Kirsty Peake.

As Kirsty said ‘yes’ the venue erupted in applause.

“Beautiful moment and good luck guys,” Gary said before beginning the song again.

Click here for more photos from Gary Barlow’s Scarborough concert, on June 13.

Related topics:Gary BarlowScarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice