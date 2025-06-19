WATCH: Special moment Gary Barlow pauses his Scarborough concert for wedding proposal
It was a very special night for one couple attending Gary Barlow’s concert at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
This video shows the moment Barlow, having seen the proposal from the stage, pauses his hit song A Million Love Songs so that Chris Calpin could pull out an engagement ring and pop the question to girlfriend Kirsty Peake.
As Kirsty said ‘yes’ the venue erupted in applause.
“Beautiful moment and good luck guys,” Gary said before beginning the song again.
