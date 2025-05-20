'We are in need of more foster carers to provide loving homes': Foster care fortnight comes to East Riding

Foster Care Fortnight, running from 12 to 25 May, celebrates the dedication of East Riding foster carers, and raise awareness of the growing need for more people to consider fostering.

Foster Care Fortnight, running from 12 to 25 May, celebrates the dedication of East Riding foster carers, and raises awareness of the growing need for more people to consider fostering.

East Riding Fostering is encouraging foster carers to take an hour to nurture relationships - from taking a walk, sharing a cake to hosting a family fun day.

As part of the fortnight, foster carers will be coming together for a tea party celebrating their commitment, and the powerful relationships they build with the children they care for.

Rebecca, and her family, are one of the amazing East Riding foster families. Rebecca first fostered a teenager and has most recently fostered a baby for 16 months before he found his forever family.

She said: "My children really enjoyed having him in the family and adapted really well. My girls particularly enjoyed looking after him and involving him in our camping holidays.

“We all put together a book with pictures of what we've been up to, so he will be able to look back at that. We met the family he is now with, and they send through pictures, so we all know how happy he is. "One thing that made a huge difference was our social worker, Sarah, who was always on the other end of the phone. This is where the power of relationships really does make a difference. "We're having a short break from fostering, before we look after another child in the not-too-distant future."

Councillor Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children, families and education said: "Foster carers can have a life changing impact on the lives of children they care for. The power of that relationship is huge. "We have over 100 amazing foster families, who enable children and young people to thrive. However, we are in need of more foster carers to provide loving homes. Foster Care Fortnight provides a great opportunity to raise awareness, and for anyone interested to find out more." Foster carers in East Riding receive comprehensive support - from dedicated social workers and training to local support groups and regular social events. The financial package, one of the most competitive in the Yorkshire and Humber region, includes increased allowances, equipment contributions, birthday and Christmas payments, and free East Riding leisure centre membership for the whole household. People who foster need to be a UK resident, ideally aged 25 and over and have a spare bedroom. Fostering a child can range from one night to many years, or until the child is an adult, and depends on the type of foster care you choose to provide. Visit https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/children-and-families/fostering/ for more information.