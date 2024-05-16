'We stand with them, not leave when it gets tough' - Grosmont man pledges support for Ukraine
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Betoin was due to have come back home, but said the situation had deteriorated a lot – and “now is the time” to show “the strongest support for our Ukrainian friends”.
"If we say we stand with them, we stand with them, not leave when it gets tough,” he said.
Mr Betoin said daily and nightly missile and drone strikes and new glide bombs were causing massive destruction in Kharkiv, with people starting to leave the city.
“The electricity is off almost every day at some point, often for many hours or even days at a time,” he said.
"There has been no drinkable tap water in Kharkiv for two years.
“Things are not going well here and there are imminent threats of a full-scale attack, so it is a very anxious time.
"Two weeks ago, two missile strikes landed 200m either side of my apartment building at 1am in the morning and a drone flew close above us before exploding a few seconds later.
"The danger level has increased dramatically and will only get worse.
“However, now is the time to dig deep and stand with Ukraine, not go home.”
Earlier this year, Mr Betoin was awarded the Medal of Honour, for services to the military of Ukraine.
He has now been given another medal from The Order of Bohdan Khmelnitsky for services to the military of Ukraine.
"Of course I am honoured, but the statement it makes about British support and involvement is very important,” he said.
"I think people underestimate how instrumental British efforts are here.
“And of course, I cannot do this work without incredible support from people back home.
"I am deeply grateful to Graham and Sarah Weir and the Whitby Deanery Churches and Martin Holland and the Goathland Ukraine Support Group who have kindly and generously donated regularly in recent months.
"At this most crucial time, it has allowed us to give 100% of donations to a wide variety of urgent causes, including other volunteer groups and elderly and disabled people.”