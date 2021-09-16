Week of unemployment and socially inactive support events set to begin in Eastfield

A week of help events for those out-of-work and socially inactive will launch in Eastfield. (Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The event, organised by the MORE for Eastfield project, will show residents the free support available and raise awarness of how the project is working to improve the prospects of the Eastfield community and will run from Monday 20 to Friday September 24.

Louise Morgan, Scarborough Borough Council Eastfield Employment Hub project co-ordinator, said:“We know taking the first step to seek help can be daunting but our team is a friendly bunch and best of all, you get our services for free.

“We look forward to seeing new faces during our week of events and hearing from others who would rather approach us privately first.”

The events taking place are:

• CV/jobs club, Monday, September 20, 10am to 12pm, Eastfield Community Hub, High Street

• Positive Pebbles, Tuesday, September 21, 10am to 12pm, Scout Hut, Loders Green

• Volunteering, Wednesday, September 22, 10am to 12pm, Jazz Court, Ashmead Square

• Positive and personality profiles, Thursday, September 23, 1pm to 3pm, Westway Open Arms, Westway

• Cake decorating – learning is fun, Friday, September 24, 10am to 12pm,St George’s Church Hall, Moor Lane

MORE for Eastfield was set up earlier this year to support unemployed and socially inactive residents of Eastfield through barriers to education, work and training, and nurture essential life skills.

Clients get help with CV preparation, job applications, training, education, work experience, volunteering and money management.