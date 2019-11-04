Weekend of rain sees River Esk burst its banks at Danby, near Whitby

Over an inch of rain fell in just a few hours over the weekend causing travel disruption as the River Esk burst its banks near to Duck Bridge, Danby.

A photograph taken at 9.00am on Sunday Morning shows the normally passable Duck Bridge ford submerged beneath nine feet of water.

Duck Bridge, near Danby on Sunday 3rd November - Credit: Mike via Castle Traffic Reports

Flooding on Lawns Road, near to the Moors Centre at Danby, left the road impassable for much of Sunday as residents waited for the flood water to subside.

The rain has now eased, and flood warnings which were in place along the River Esk have now been lifted, however, with heavy rain again forecast for later in the week, river levels are likely to remain high for a few more days yet.