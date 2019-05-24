Weighing in to support Ben’s world title bid

Helmsley-based Fabulous Meat and Fish Company is sponsoring a local hopeful in the World Powerlifting Championships.

Ben Wharton will represent GB in the World Classic Powerlifting Championships at Helsinborg in Sweden on Sunday, June 9.

Ex-Ryedale School pupil Ben, who also coaches powerlifting, trains four to five times a week in sessions lasting four to five hours.

The Fabulous Meat and Fish Company owners Alan and Amanda Goodwill met Ben through providing produce for Hovingham Stores where he works.

As well as sponsoring him, they also keep him well supplied with the vast amounts of good quality protein he needs to maintain his weight.

Powerlifting is made up of three lifts, squat, bench and deadlift, with the goal being to lift as much weight as possible.

Ben said: I have one more year as an U23 next year, so I’m pushing for the best possible placing at the Worlds and at the British Junior Powerlifting Championships. My biggest goal this year is to win that.

“It would be great to break at least one British record.

“I’m very grateful to The Fabulous Meat and Fish Company for keeping me well supplied.”