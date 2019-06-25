West End Proms show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The West End Proms show which was scheduled for Friday July 5 will not be going ahead.

A spokesperson from Cuffe and Taylor said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the West End Proms event is no longer going ahead at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we apologise to all musical theatre fans who bought tickets for what would have been an incredible show.

"All ticket holders will receive a full refund via their point of purchase."