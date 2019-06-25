West End Proms show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

One of the shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre has been cancelled.

The West End Proms show which was scheduled for Friday July 5 will not be going ahead.

A spokesperson from Cuffe and Taylor said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances the West End Proms event is no longer going ahead at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we apologise to all musical theatre fans who bought tickets for what would have been an incredible show.

"All ticket holders will receive a full refund via their point of purchase."