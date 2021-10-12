A spectator watching the race.

Westborough Scarborough Scouts win at annual Kon-tiki raft race

Scarborough and Whitby Scouts competed against each other on Saturday at their annual race at Peasholm Lake.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:51 pm

The race was held at Peasholm Park and consisted of the competing teams building a raft, taking it onto the water, building a fire and cooking a full English breakfast on it, before racing around the lake.

The winners of the race were the 46th Westborough Scarborough Scouts, and second were the 37th Scarborough Scouts.

Scouts racing around Peasholm Lake.

An egg being fried for the cooking part of the race.

The teams getting ready for the race to begin.

A Scout leader ready to support their team.

