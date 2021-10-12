The race was held at Peasholm Park and consisted of the competing teams building a raft, taking it onto the water, building a fire and cooking a full English breakfast on it, before racing around the lake.
The winners of the race were the 46th Westborough Scarborough Scouts, and second were the 37th Scarborough Scouts.
1. Scarborough Raft Race
Scouts racing around Peasholm Lake.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Scarborough Raft Race
An egg being fried for the cooking part of the race.
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Scarborough Raft Race
The teams getting ready for the race to begin.
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Scarborough Raft Race
A Scout leader ready to support their team.
Photo: Richard Ponter