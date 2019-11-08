This is when Scarborough Open Air Theatre will reveal the first 2020 act

Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Picture by Cuffe and Taylor

The theatre will make the announcement on Monday morning (November 11).

It will be the first act to be revealed from next summer's programme at the theatre which has attracted huge names in previous years.

This summer pop megastar Kylie, fresh from the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, followed in Britney's footsteps and took to the stage in front of a sell-out crowd.

Lewis Capaldi, whose ballad Someone You Loved recently hit number one in the US (making him the first solo Scot to do since Sheena Easton in 1981), played two nights in 2018.

Promoters Cuffe and Taylor also secured a mainland UK exclusive with the booking of Biffy Clyro who played one night at the OAT before their headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre was reopened by The Queen in 2010 after extensive refurbishments.