Whitby Abbey to host fantastical quest with award-winning author Cressida Cowell

The author’s best-selling The Wizards of Once series is the inspiration for a series of brand new Halloween trails at historic sites across the country, including Whitby Abbey.

A highlight of the season is Illuminated Abbey which sees the gothic ruins of Whitby Abbey, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, lit up with all the colours of the rainbow every evening from October 23 to 31

The daytime quests are part of the English Heritage season of Halloween events which also include after hours woodland walks and ghost tours.

The Wizards of Once Halloween Quest is coming to Whitby Abbey.

Set in a fantastical, ancient Britain, The Wizards of Once books are full of wizards, warriors, witches, giants and sprites - and are packed with thrilling adventure.

The challenges of Xar, a wizard boy with no magic, and Wish, a warrior girl with a magical secret, have inspired the English Heritage quests, created in partnership with Cressida Cowell.

Young adventurers must discover clues, solve riddles, and find all the ingredients for a magical spell to get rid of witches - successful explorers will be rewarded with a magical prize.

Cressida Cowell said: When I was little I was very lucky to be taken to a lot of historic places and museums, and it started me thinking ‘what would it have been like to have lived back in those times?’.

"I really hope the quest will bring everything alive for children and do what these historic places did for me when I was a child.

"I hope it will spark their imaginations and get them thinking about writing their own stories about these amazing places.”

Ella Harrison, English Heritage Events Manager, added: “I can’t think of a better partner for our Halloween family quest than The Wizards of Once, which brings a magical version of England’s early history to life for a whole new generation."