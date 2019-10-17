Whitby author Barbara Robinson inspired by the 'magic of laughter' to write new children's book

Local author and poet Barbara E. Robinson recently launched her children’s book, A Pocketful of Chuckles, at the Whitby Bookshop.

As a child Barbara won a competition in the Daily Mirror which later inspired her to write three adult poetry books and various short stories and articles.

The 79-year-old says that her family keeps her young at heart through the magic of laughter which further inspired her to write A Pocketful of Chuckles.

International poet and review writer, Bernard M. Jackson, commented: “A laugh a minute compendium of improbabilities in verse, where anything might happen, and oh, so frequently does!”

The book is available from The Whitby Bookshop, on Church Street; Newsagents, Station Square; and alternativly by phone on 07725909671.