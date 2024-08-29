Whitby Badminton Club running taster sessions at Fyling Hall for people to try the sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby Badminton Club is giving an open invitation to anyone who wants to play the sport, by offering a free taster evening.

The club is open every Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at the Sports Hall at Fyling Hall School, near Robin Hood’s Bay.

The club nights start again on September 5 and run all the way through to the end of April 2025.

Club members are keen to encourage and help any new players.

Members of Whitby Badminton Club.

Taster evenings are running any Thursday in September.

Walter Turner, the club secretary, said: “There are a lot of people who enjoy playing social badminton and coming to the club would give them a chance to play in a friendly, safe atmosphere.

"We have quite a big age range in our members.

"With four courts there is a quick changeover of games.

"We are less than 15 minutes from Whitby by car and members can help with transport if needed.

"Badminton is a game that all the family can enjoy and we hope that lots of people will want to give it a go.”

Carole Sinclair, a club member for several years, added: “We are short of female members.

"We play mixed doubles and ladies doubles and it would be great to have more girls and women to mix in with us”.

Call Walter on 01947 602938 or Carole on 600746.