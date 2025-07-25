Whitby-based support worker lands prestigious honour at National Learning Disability and Autism Awards

From left: Aquila, support Worker in Whitby, Stacey, Director of People & Culture, Shegs, Bradley and Nicola.

A Whitby-based support worker at Moorview Care is celebrating after being named Best Support Worker in the UK at the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards 2025.

Oluwasegun Olukotun – affectionately known as Shegs – was selected from a large field of professionals, and Moorview Care say they “couldn’t be prouder to see him honoured on the biggest stage in the sector”.

In a moving moment at the awards ceremony in Birmingham, ‘Shegs’ took several of the people he supports on stage with him to accept his award — a true reflection of his values, and the kind of support worker he is.

He credited Moorview Care and its family ethos for shaping him as a professional and helping him to thrive.

He said: “This is a motivation; to do better and do more.”

Shegs, who works with Moorview Care in Whitby, is known for his calm, compassionate and consistent approach.

A company spokesperson said: “His integrity, respectful relationships, and natural ability to advocate for others have made a lasting impact, not only on the people he supports but on colleagues and the wider community too.

"Whether protecting someone’s dignity in a challenging public situation or simply making every day brighter with his kindness, Shegs is the definition of excellence in care.”

Moorview Care was also named finalists in three other categories at the awards:

● Sporting Chance Award – Moorview Miles

Staff walked/ran/cycled 2,720 miles total and raised £480 for charity of the year, Stay Up Late

● Employer Award – Moorview Care

This recognition reflects its values-driven culture from leadership programmes to championing lived experience

● The People’s Award – Moorview Matters

Its co-production group, Moorview Matters, led by the people it supports, continues to challenge the status quo with innovation, insight and lived experience - working alongside police, universities, and sector leaders to ensure every voice is heard.