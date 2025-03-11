Whitby Boxing Day dippers' effort raise vital cash for Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Norma Fannen, Paul Fannen, Alison Fannen, Adam King, Mike Nash and Derek Cooper took part in the event and their efforts raised £1,440 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Norma said: “We always see the air ambulance going out on different rescues and they do a really marvellous job.
"I don’t think they get enough support.
"We used the air ambulance a few years ago for a family member and they need all the support they can get to keep them going.
"They have to land in areas where you wouldn’t even believe they could land.
"We will definitely do it again to help keep them going.”
The YAA added: “A huge thank you to everyone who supported this incredible effort, your donations will help keep our helicopters flying and saving lives across Yorkshire.”