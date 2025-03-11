Whitby Boxing Day dippers' effort raise vital cash for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

A courageous crew from the Ship Inn in Whitby took the plunge into the icy North Sea, as part of the town’s Boxing Day dip – all in the name of charity.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norma Fannen, Paul Fannen, Alison Fannen, Adam King, Mike Nash and Derek Cooper took part in the event and their efforts raised £1,440 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Norma said: “We always see the air ambulance going out on different rescues and they do a really marvellous job.

"I don’t think they get enough support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whitby Boxing Day dippers present a cheque to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"We used the air ambulance a few years ago for a family member and they need all the support they can get to keep them going.

"They have to land in areas where you wouldn’t even believe they could land.

"We will definitely do it again to help keep them going.”

The YAA added: “A huge thank you to everyone who supported this incredible effort, your donations will help keep our helicopters flying and saving lives across Yorkshire.”