Whitby Christmas Festival - just hours until mystery celebrity revealed

Excitement continues to build around this year’s Whitby Christmas Festival - with the identity of the mystery celebrity, who will switch on the lights, to be revealed later today.

Throughout the weekend, which runs from November 15 to 17, there will be some fantastic entertainment in the Festival Marquee, including choirs and bands, drama and dance, and a spectacular Fashion Show, organised by Sainsbury’s.

On the Friday evening (Nov 15), not only will the community lantern parade be processing through the town to the Christmas Market, a programme of music and entertainment will take place on the festival site, with a series of guests appearing on the stage throughout the evening.

The highlight of the evening will be the mystery celebrity - to be revealed later today (Sat) - invited on to the stage with the Town Mayor and the two winners of the Design a Christmas Card competition, to switch on the Christmas Lights.

Town Council Events Committee Chairman, Cllr Noreen Wilson, said: “We are delighted and extremely excited to be hosting our Celebrity on the big stage.

"We will be announcing who this celebrity is on our Town Council Events Facebook page at 5pm on Saturday October 19.

"Keep your eyes peeled for further announcements.”

Click here for more.