Whitby Coastguard called out after concerns for people cut off by the tide

Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team were called in response to concern for a number of people who may have been cut off by the tide in the Sandsend area.

The team were called by Humber Coastguard Operations Centre on Sunday morning at around 6.10am.

Upon arrival at the scene, Coastguards spoke with the first informant who stated that they were concerned about a number of lights on the foreshore very close to the waters edge between Sandsend and Sandsend Ness.

A Coastguard search team was sent along the shoreline to investigate.

A spokesperson from Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team said: "The source of the lights was found to be a number of sea anglers who were now making their way back to Sandsend and did not require any assistance.

"Having confirmed this, the Coastguard team were then stood down. As ever, we would always rather be called out to investigate and double check that all is well.

"Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in any Coastal emergency."