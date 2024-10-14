Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

See how two sisters are about to have their quiet world turned upside down when Whitby Coliseum hosts a live theatre performance on Thursday October 17.

In The Regalettes, presented by Badapple Theatre, the story heads back to the 1930s when a new Hollywood film is to premiere at the tiny Regal Cinema in Bottledale.

Celebrity and rural life clash head on in this brand new comedy from Kate Bramley when The Regalettes inadvertently find themselves taken headlong on an extraordinary journey.

Expect the usual Badapple signature style of original comic theatre with a fusion of film, music, and clowning elements.

The Regalettes is on at Whitby Coliseum.

The performance is on at the Coliseum on Thursday October 17, tickets £10, concessions £7.50.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, bar Open.

Pizza Pals will be serving pizzas from 4pm.

Last orders if you are attending the play and want to have your tea beforehand, will be 6pm.