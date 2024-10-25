Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two hundred years after its opening and a century after acquiring its first Van Gogh works, the National Gallery is hosting the UK’s biggest ever Van Gogh exhibition.

And you can see it for yourself as part of Whitby Coliseum’s Exhibition on Screen events.

Van Gogh is not only one of the most beloved artists of all time, but perhaps the most misunderstood.

The film Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers is a chance to re-examine and better understand the iconic artist.

Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers is on at Whitby Coliseum.

Focusing on his unique creative process, Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers explores the artist’s years in the south of France, where he revolutionised his style.

Van Gogh became consumed with a passion for storytelling in his art, turning the world around him into vibrant, idealised spaces and symbolic characters.

Explore one of art history’s most pivotal periods in this once-in-a-century show.

It is on at Whitby Coliseum on Thursday November 7, matinee 1.30pm, evening 7pm.