A new scheme in Whitby is under way to provide transport for those who live in rural areas and need to get to appointments, in particular those for hospital and NHS.

But an urgent call is being made for volunteers drivers who provide a lifeline for people who’d otherwise struggle to get out and about and to “provide transport where public transport stops”.

Chief Officer Mark Harris, of Ryedale Community Transport, said: “Volunteers provide the corner stone of our charity; they choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons.

"For some, it offers the chance to give something back to the community or make a difference to the people around them.

"For others, it provides an opportunity to develop new skills or build on existing experience and knowledge.

“Regardless of the motivation, what unites them all is that they find it both challenging and rewarding.

“Whitby Community Transport starts where public transport stops.

"We can help those who have no other transport solution get to those important NHS and hospital appointments.

"We provide transport solutions to rurally isolated people and those with mobility issues.

"Those passengers going to medical appointments always take the highest priority.”

Mr Harris said the journeys are all carried out by a team of volunteer drivers who use their own cars to take clients from their home directly to their destination and back.

Most can carry wheelchairs in the boot but they also have several specially adapted cars and minibuses for those clients who need to travel in their wheelchairs.

Drivers will wait for up to two hours at the client’s destination until they are ready to return.

"They have volunteered because they enjoy meeting and helping people,” said Mr Harris.

"Clients are welcome to bring a companion at no extra cost.

“We are in desperate need of volunteer drivers.”

If you live in the Whitby area and have some time to help those who live in the community, call Whitby Community Transport on 01947 660836.

"We would be delighted to talk to you about how you can help,” added Mr Harris.

The Whitby scheme follows one which has been operating in the Ryedale area.