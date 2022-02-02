Whitby enjoys sunniest January ever - and a pretty dry January too!
Whitby has just enjoyed its sunniest January on record.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:26 pm
The sun shone for a total of 120 hours in total - almost double the average for the month and hammering the previous record of 91.6 hours which dates back to 1991.
And rainfall of just 13mm also made it the driest January in Whitby since 1989, when only 11.4mm fell on the town.
Peter Wallace, who collates readings from the weather station at Caedmon College, said the rainfall was just a quarter of the monthly average.