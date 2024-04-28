Whitby Goth Weekend: Part two of our round up of the best pictures from Whitby Goth Weekend

It is a town steeped in Gothic folklore, so Whitby is the perfect place to hold one of the biggest Gothic festivals in the world.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 28th Apr 2024, 08:34 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 10:23 BST

Thousands of people have once again descended on the picturesque Yorkshire seaside town to get their fill of Gothic wonderment this weekend – so we’ve gone along to get pictures of some of the best sights you can see.

And for once it’s not the stunning coastline or the historic architecture of the Whitby area.

No, this time it’s the weird and wonderful outfits and costumes from the thousands of people who head to Whitby for the iconic Whitby Goth Weekend.

The incredibly popular event takes place twice a year – once in April and again in October – and shows no signs of slowing down with more events and more people taking part.

You can check out the best pictures from day one here, with our gallery of images from Saturday’s events here and here.

Theatrical frights on West Cliff pic Richard Ponter

1. Whitby Goth Weekend

Theatrical frights on West Cliff pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Enjoying a drink...pic Richard Ponter

2. Whitby Goth Weekend

Enjoying a drink...pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Enjoying a chat.. pic Richard Ponter

3. Whitby Goth Weekend

Enjoying a chat.. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Time for refreshments.. pic Richard Ponter

4. Whitby Goth Weekend

Time for refreshments.. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.