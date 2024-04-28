Thousands of people have once again descended on the picturesque Yorkshire seaside town to get their fill of Gothic wonderment this weekend – so we’ve gone along to get pictures of some of the best sights you can see.

And for once it’s not the stunning coastline or the historic architecture of the Whitby area.

No, this time it’s the weird and wonderful outfits and costumes from the thousands of people who head to Whitby for the iconic Whitby Goth Weekend.

The incredibly popular event takes place twice a year – once in April and again in October – and shows no signs of slowing down with more events and more people taking part.

You can check out the best pictures from day one here, with our gallery of images from Saturday’s events here and here.

1 . Whitby Goth Weekend Theatrical frights on West Cliff pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Goth Weekend Enjoying a drink...pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Goth Weekend Enjoying a chat.. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Whitby Goth Weekend Time for refreshments.. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales