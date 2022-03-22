Whitby group's Friends of the Backfield's tree planting mission rooted in community spirit

Freddie and Danny planting a crab apple tree on the Backfields in Whitby.

The event, which took place on the grass land stretching along the old railway line on West Cliff, starting behind White Bridge Road and affectionately called 'backfield' by the group,

brought families who live nearby together to plant a whole host of trees stretching the length of the area.

From crab apple, wild cherry and hazel to blackthorn, dog wood and silver birch, the families put on their wellies and picked up their spades to dig out holes and firmly plant the trees in this shared, community space.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 208 young trees have been planted to date by the group.

The trees were acquired from the Woodland Trust’s community tree scheme, which aims to give everyone the chance to plant a tree and will see millions of trees planted in school and community spaces nationwide.

All of the young trees are protected by canes and a plastic cover, and they will need watering during the first six months until they become established in the soil.

The group asks dog walkers and children to give these young trees space during these crucial first few months.

Danny O'Connor, founder of Friends of the Backfield, said: "This initiative is about bringing the community together to create something positive to care for and nurture for years to come.

"The aim of the group is to preserve and improve this valuable community space.

"By planting trees we are connecting the community to the land, especially giving the kids something to look after and be a part of."

Youngster Theo, 7, added: “I love trees. They are a good home for animals and they make the field look pretty.”