Whitby Jets land major basketball award just three years after setting up
Back in 2021, Whitby didn’t even have a basketball club.
Fast forward to today, and the Jets have firmly put the town on the basketball map.
Founded by chairman Graeme Lindoe and other willing volunteer parents, the Jets started with casual drop-in sessions for youngsters, quickly growing into a thriving club with structured weekly training, friendly matches, and now competitive league play.
This year, they're taking it even further - some young players are now enrolling on officiating courses, helping to build a strong future for the sport in Whitby.
The award recognises the club’s outstanding success in bringing basketball to a new generation of players who had never previously had the opportunity to get involved.
It's a real testament to what a small but determined group of volunteers, coaches, parents and players can achieve in a short space of time.
Graeme Lindoe said: "It’s a very proud day for everyone associated with Whitby Jets.
"To be recognised by Basketball England Yorkshire Region is something we never imagined possible so soon.
"This award shows that hard work and commitment really do pay off.
"A massive thank you to all our fantastic volunteers, coaches, players, and parents — without them, there would be no club.
"We are community, we are Whitby, we are Whitby Jets.”
Alongside this award, Whitby Jets recently earned their Level 1 Clubmark Accreditation, officially recognising the club’s commitment to providing a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for young people to play and enjoy basketball.
The award was presented at a packed celebration event in Wakefield, with the Jets joining a line-up of Yorkshire’s finest — a proud moment for a team from the furthest corner of the region.
Whitby Jets train weekly and welcome boys and girls aged seven to 18 of all abilities.
Whether you’re a complete beginner or already dribbling like a pro, you’ll find a warm welcome.
Visit Facebook @whitbyjetsbasketball for more information.
