Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby Jets Basketball Club are celebrating a success after winning Community Basketball Programme of the Year at the Basketball England Yorkshire Region Awards Night - an incredible milestone for a club that was only formed three years ago.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2021, Whitby didn’t even have a basketball club.

Fast forward to today, and the Jets have firmly put the town on the basketball map.

Founded by chairman Graeme Lindoe and other willing volunteer parents, the Jets started with casual drop-in sessions for youngsters, quickly growing into a thriving club with structured weekly training, friendly matches, and now competitive league play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Jets with their Basketball England award.

This year, they're taking it even further - some young players are now enrolling on officiating courses, helping to build a strong future for the sport in Whitby.

The award recognises the club’s outstanding success in bringing basketball to a new generation of players who had never previously had the opportunity to get involved.

It's a real testament to what a small but determined group of volunteers, coaches, parents and players can achieve in a short space of time.

Graeme Lindoe said: "It’s a very proud day for everyone associated with Whitby Jets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be recognised by Basketball England Yorkshire Region is something we never imagined possible so soon.

"This award shows that hard work and commitment really do pay off.

"A massive thank you to all our fantastic volunteers, coaches, players, and parents — without them, there would be no club.

"We are community, we are Whitby, we are Whitby Jets.”

Alongside this award, Whitby Jets recently earned their Level 1 Clubmark Accreditation, officially recognising the club’s commitment to providing a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for young people to play and enjoy basketball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award was presented at a packed celebration event in Wakefield, with the Jets joining a line-up of Yorkshire’s finest — a proud moment for a team from the furthest corner of the region.

Whitby Jets train weekly and welcome boys and girls aged seven to 18 of all abilities.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or already dribbling like a pro, you’ll find a warm welcome.

Visit Facebook @whitbyjetsbasketball for more information.