Whitby lad, four, to cycle 60 miles in May to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance
While 60 miles might not sound like much to grown-ups - just two miles a day - for little legs and tiny pedals, it’s a massive challenge!
Even at the age of four, Sleights School pupil Freddie Fawcett understands the importance of Yorkshire Air Ambulance service and that they help people in serious situations — and he knows that during his mum Amy’s time helping people through her job at Beyond Housing, Reach and Respond, there were times the air ambulance had to get involved too.
Amy, of St Andrews Road, said: “Freddie started off with us just walking while he biked locally but has now started biking with me and his Dad.
"He’s really into his road cycling at the minute (on quiet roads) and loves a route to stop off at Clara’s on the West Cliff.
“He was only meant to do two miles a day to reach the 60 miles in total at the end of the month but the lowest he’s done is 3.3 miles.
"He’s just done a five-miler after school too.
"On day Six his miles in total are 24.6 so far, do he’s doubled what we thought he would be doing at this stage.
“If you’d like to cheer Freddie on, he’d be over the moon with a little sponsorship, a wave, even a beep if you see him out and about, or just some kind words of encouragement.
“We are unbelievably proud of Freddie - at just four years old, his determination and energy have amazed us.
"What started as a little challenge to help a good cause has turned into something really special.
"He’s already doubled his target of sponsors and raised over £450, as well as smashing the amount of miles we expected him to do and we’re not even halfway through the month.
"To see him riding with such joy, knowing he’s helping others, has been a truly heart-warming experience.
"He’s inspired us and so many others with his big heart and bike!”
Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/freddies60milesinmay if you’d like to donate.
