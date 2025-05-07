Whitby lad, four, to cycle 60 miles in May to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A four-year-old Whitby boy is taking on a huge challenge – cycling 60 miles throughout the month of May to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While 60 miles might not sound like much to grown-ups - just two miles a day - for little legs and tiny pedals, it’s a massive challenge!

Even at the age of four, Sleights School pupil Freddie Fawcett understands the importance of Yorkshire Air Ambulance service and that they help people in serious situations — and he knows that during his mum Amy’s time helping people through her job at Beyond Housing, Reach and Respond, there were times the air ambulance had to get involved too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy, of St Andrews Road, said: “Freddie started off with us just walking while he biked locally but has now started biking with me and his Dad.

Youngster Freddie Fawcett.

"He’s really into his road cycling at the minute (on quiet roads) and loves a route to stop off at Clara’s on the West Cliff.

“He was only meant to do two miles a day to reach the 60 miles in total at the end of the month but the lowest he’s done is 3.3 miles.

"He’s just done a five-miler after school too.

"On day Six his miles in total are 24.6 so far, do he’s doubled what we thought he would be doing at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Fawcett, four, is cycling 60 miles in May for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“If you’d like to cheer Freddie on, he’d be over the moon with a little sponsorship, a wave, even a beep if you see him out and about, or just some kind words of encouragement.

“We are unbelievably proud of Freddie - at just four years old, his determination and energy have amazed us.

"What started as a little challenge to help a good cause has turned into something really special.

"He’s already doubled his target of sponsors and raised over £450, as well as smashing the amount of miles we expected him to do and we’re not even halfway through the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To see him riding with such joy, knowing he’s helping others, has been a truly heart-warming experience.

"He’s inspired us and so many others with his big heart and bike!”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/freddies60milesinmay if you’d like to donate.