Whitby leading way in lead-up in first-ever Dog Friendly Cottages awards - here's how you can enter

No-one loves their four-legged friends quite like Whitby – that’s why it’s dominating the lead-up to the first Dog Friendly Cottages Awards, which are due to take place on November 4.

Recognising property owners' commitments to providing dogs and their families the perfect holiday home, three properties in Whitby are in the running to be shortlisted as the ultimate dog-friendly cottage in the UK.

There will also be three smaller categories awarding the North East best dog-friendly cottages for couples, families and large groups.

But anyone who owns a dog could see their pooch become an overnight celebrity.

The final category, the Dog of the Year award, is open to all dog owners in the UK.

Owners can submit a photo of their pup on holiday in hopes of winning £150 towards a dog-friendly staycation.

You’ll need to be quick - submit your application here before October 7.

All submissions will also be given £10 cashback towards a getaway.

Matt Fox, CEO of Dog Friendly Cottages, said: “Our inaugural awards will help dog owners find the best locations but also award property owners for providing fantastic places.”

Nominees for each award will be selected and shortlists will be announced on October 14, with the winner of each category being announced on November 4.

