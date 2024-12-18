Whitby Library to host police drop-in engagement event

A local policing drop-in event takes place at Whitby Library.

Whitby residents are invited to drop in to Whitby Library on Thursday December 19, to speak with their local policing team.

Both PCSO Ellie Hornsby and PC Josh Barnes will be joined by housing officers, a Community Safety Officer and the Homeless Outreach Team.

The drop-in is on from 10am to noon.

If you can't make it to this engagement event, there will be others on January 16 and February 13.

Both these events will also be on between 10am and noon.

There will be a wide range of advice available, from fraud prevention, to personal security and crime prevention.

You don't need to have an appointment to attend.