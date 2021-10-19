Whitby Musicport: talks in place to secure event's future after 21 years of global music in town

After 21 years, the founders Jim and Sue McLaughlin are stepping down after this year’s event, but it is hoped that others might take on and continue the festival which is widely regarded as an important cultural event in Yorkshire and the wider region and has an international reputation.

Discussions are at a very early stage so it will probably be a while before its future is clear.

With major acts from overseas performing and an eclectic programme throughout the festival intends to create wonderful memories for those attending particularly as for many it may be their only festival experience this year.

Monsieur Doumani are appearing at Musicport in Whitby.

Director Jim McLaughlin told the Gazette: “If it is to be the last Musicport, which we really hope it is not, we’ll definitely be going out on a high as the line-up is as strong as ever and reflects

the range of music we have presented over 21 years.”

A host of daytime workshops, a new DJ club area and the comedy double decker bus Bob’s Blundabus complete the mix.

Acts appearing on Friday evening include

Sue and Jim McLaughlin.

The much-heralded trio from Cyprus, Monsieur Doumani

Guitar supergroup Les Triabloiques

Festival favourites The Baghdaddies.

Acts appearing on Saturday include

From France, the folk-punk flamenco legends that are Les Negresses Vertes

English folk-punk heroes The Men They Couldn’t Hang

Justin Adams (Robert Plant's guitarist) and Mauro Durante (Italy)

Acts appearing on Sunday include

Folk band from Hungary, Muzsikas, famed for their soundtrack to Oscar-winning film The English Patient

Jazz diva Mary Coughlan, fresh from two sold-out gigs at Ronnie Scott’s

Joshua Burnell Band from York

A host of guest DJs, a variety of workshops at The Royal Hotel, a festival market and pop-up events on the Blundabus add to the mix..

Having sold out in 2019, organisers reduced the capacity this year to create more circulation space but at time of writing there are still some tickets available.

Tickets are available online via Eventbrite for full weekend, individual days and sessions.