Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Great Seaside Vintage Fair returns to Whitby Pavilion on Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6 for its autumn edition.

Organiser Caroline Brown from Rose & Brown Vintage said: “Established in 2011 these seaside events are a ‘vintage fair with a sea view’, held in Whitby and lasting a whole weekend, they are popular with stallholders and customers alike.”

The fair features up to 40 stalls of vintage fashion and vintage homewares from the 1920s to the 1980s.

It is held in Whitby Pavilion’s Northern Lights Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Pavilion, where the seaside vintage fair will take place on October 5 and 6.

"The magical atmosphere of Whitby really adds to the buzz and vibrancy of these fairs,” said Caroline, “and each time we put together a diverse, quality mix of stallholders that really works in this setting.

“There will be stock ranging from mid-Century ceramics to 1960s mini skirts, vinyl records to 1940s jewellery, men’s suits and shirts to kitsch 70s glassware, 1980s hats and handbags to vintage toys, small furniture, books, artwork and even a sprinkling of affordable antiques.

"It’s an event that covers the whole spectrum of genuine vintage, and because it is on both days of the weekend it means you can really soak up the seaside atmosphere and spend proper time hunting the fair for exciting vintage finds.

“The Great Seaside Vintage Fair is an extra excuse to spend a day or two in Whitby if you live further afield, and it’s a lovely event which celebrates the beautiful setting, and offers fun vintage bargains for your home or wardrobe.’

The Fair returns in 2025 on Saturday July 19 and Sunday July 20.