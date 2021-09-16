Whitby Pavilion stalwart supporters Ken and Katrina Butler to be honoured with stained glass memorial

Katrina and Ken Butler

Ken and Katrina Butler, of Sleights, who tragically died within just a couple of months of each other - Ken in November last year and Katrina (nee Stead) early this - had notched up a cumulative total of around 70 years' involvement with Whitby Pavilion between them.

Ken was a member of Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society from the early 1980s and took part in many productions with them, and later with Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company, while Katrina’s involvement with local productions dates back to the end of that same decade.

She also worked in the theatre professionally and she established and ran the Paul Nicholas School of Acting in Whitby, inspiring many local youngsters with a love of performing.

In addition to this sterling service, both were founder life members of Friends of Whitby Pavilion.

To honour the pair, Friends have commissioned a piece of stained glass artwork from Sleights artist Janet Fraser and it will take pride of place on a plinth in the Pavilion Cafe.

A spokesman for Friends of Whitby Pavilion told the Whitby Gazette: “We felt that such outstanding long service and involvement in local theatre to be worthy of recognition.

“But in addition to being a memorial to Ken and Katrina, the piece is also intended to serve as a tribute to all those friends and supporters no longer with us, but who have given very many years of devoted service to the venue - from its early days as Whitby Saloon right through to the present day.

“We are delighted with Janet’s design.

"It promises to be a very special feature that will enhance the Pavilion for generations to come.”

Designed and made by Janet Fraser Stained Glass, of Sleights, the memorial will be dedicated during a special Welcome Back social event and fund-raiser to be held by Friends on Sunday September 26.

Running from 1pm to 4pm in the Pavilion Cafe area, the event will also include live music from Whitby U3A’s Whaler Band with their mix of traditional and contemporary tunes, and performers from Spot On Musicals who will be presenting a selection of songs from the shows.