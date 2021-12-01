Whitby Pavilion to host 90 Not Out show in honour of Barbara Benson-Smith

Barbara Benson-Smith, pictured last year - the year she became 90.

90 Not Out is to take to the stage on Friday December 3 and Saturday December 4 and promises to be an entertainment extravaganza not to be missed.

Join the Pavilion to celebrate the first lady of dance and stage are local societies and schools Whitby’s Apollo Players, Benson Stage Academy, Whitby, Colebrooke Productions, Hannah Verity Dance Studios, Starstruck Performing Arts, Spot on Musicals, St Hilda's Studios, Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society and Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company.

In addition to the show being a tribute to Barbara, who celebrated her 90th birthday last summer, the aim of the show is to raise money towards the refurbishment of the theatre dressing rooms to benefit of the future generations of performers.

Barbara Benson-Smith with her late husband John, a former Town Mayor.

The Pavilion box office is open in person today (Dec 1) and Thursday December 2, 10am to 4pm, for personal callers who would like to buy tickets for the celebratory show.

Tickets for all events are on sale now and are available from the Whitby Pavilion Box Office.