Whitby Pavilion to host community evening showcasing town's groups and services

A Whitby Community Evening is set to take place at Whitby Pavilion’s Northern Light suite on Wednesday November 13.

Organisers Whitby Wardrobe has lots of free clothing to give away and will be joined by around 20 groups to showcase some of the organisations and services in the Whitby area, including Andy's Man's Club, Carers Plus and many more.

There will be a special visit from Jim the Old English sheepdog, a registered therapy dog.

Samantha Murphy of Whitby Wardrobe said: “We want it to be a celebration of all the amazing things our town has to offer.”

Whitby Pavilion is hosting the Whitby Community Evening.

The event is on from 5pm to 8pm.

Everyone welcome, entry is free.

The Pavilion cafe will be open serving refreshments.