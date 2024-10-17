Whitby Pavilion welcomes Tomorrow's Ghosts Halloween Gathering - see who's on the bill
Ghostwriter Consultancy, which organises the event, said “escalating costs” had forced it to continue only with the Hallowe’en event, not the spring one, which meant there was no festival in Whitby earlier this year.
But the event is back at Whitby Pavilion this October half-term and has confirmed Saturday night’s special guests as Katatonia.
The Swedish band recently released their new album Sky Void Of Stars and will be bringing it to Whitby this autumn.
Over the course of 30 years and 12 studio albums, the band have staked their place as Stockholm’s “finest architects of existential dread”.
The addition of Katatonia follows recent confirmation of fellow Swedes Then Comes Silence, alongside a whole host of other acts who will be appearing at the Halloween Gathering.
On Friday November 1, Creeper will be unfurling a fright-fest to remember following the runaway success of latest album Sanguivore.
Riding high on an album that was lauded as Metal Hammer’s number one Album of the Year and Kerrang!’s number two; expect a freakish, future-facing performance of high drama and jet-black darkness as the visionary hell-raisers take the stage. The following night, headliners Peter Hook and the Light – voted as one of the top five Greatest Goth Bands Of All Time in a poll by Revolver – will be taking the genre back to the blackened roots that began it all as they present a Joy Division: A Celebration.
FULL LINE-UP
Friday November 1 CREEPER Very Special Guests: IST IST SKELETAL FAMILY
THE GOSPEL
+ CLUB NIGHT HOSTS: CARPE NOCTUM
Saturday November 2 PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT Very Special Guests:
TBA
THEN COMES SILENCE BLACK DOLDRUMS
+ CLUB NIGHT HOSTS: CARPE NOCTUM
As with the previous editions, the Halloween Gathering will be partnering with the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, a charity committed to stamping out prejudice, hatred and intolerance everywhere.
Seventeen years on from Sophie’s passing in a vile hate-related crime, the festival will be supporting the exceptional work of the foundation throughout the weekend.
Visit https://www.tomorrowsghostsfestival.co.uk for tickets.