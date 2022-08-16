Whitby Regatta 2022: Chairman's praise for rowing clubs' tireless efforts
The chairman of Whitby Regatta has paid tribute to the tireless efforts of the rowing clubs in making sure that all the racing was complete in time for Monday night’s trophy presentation.
The Fisherlads, Friendship and Scarborough crews were faced with the prospect of completing two days’ worth of rowing on Monday after a sea fret postponed some of the earlier races.
But their determination saw them through, much to the regatta committee’s admiration.
Chairman Ivor Greer said: "The teamwork that’s gone into everything they were doing was brilliant.
“It’s been marvellous what they have done to get all the rowing races in and we’re dead chuffed with that.
"We didn’t lose the full programme of rowing but it was very fraught for the teams and organisers.”
Mr Greer said overall the event was brilliant, despite the thick fret leading to the cancellation of the Red Arrows and other air displays – the only one being the arrival of Red 10 by helicopter on to Archery Green - and the unfortunate loss, too, of the sea swim.
He said: “That’s the annoying factor about it – all the effort that goes in but you’re snookered by a bit of sea fret.
“But it was nice to see a lot of familiar faces coming back after lockdown and getting involved.
"It’s a really good feeling that we’re getting back to some sort of normality.
“It’s been successful but as with all regattas, we battle with the weather, even in August.”
Mr Greer also praised the regatta volunteers, helpers, businesses and the community of Whitby in general for their support.
"That’s why it’s such a lovely event, because the community spirit with everything that goes on is second to none,” he said.
"We’ve had two or three new volunteers this year and, to be honest, we have thrown them in at the deep end and the amount of work they’ve had to do was paramount to getting the event on.
"There’s a lot that goes on that people don’t see.”
A fireworks display brought the regatta to an even more spectacular conclusion, with the added effects of lightning in the skies too.