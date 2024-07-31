Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby Regatta is once again set to pull in thousands of visitors, with the town’s big summer attraction running this year from Saturday August 17 to Monday August 19.

New for 2024 is paddleboarding in the upper harbour which takes place on the Monday afternoon, from the marina slipway, 3pm start.

Chairman Ivor Greer said: “That’s two new events now on the water (along with the sea swim), so it’s getting to feel like more of a regatta than it has been in the past.

“It’s centred around the rowing races but it’s nice to see different events being introduced.

Rowers getting read for the next race.

"The paddleboarding is something that’s up and coming and we’ve not had that in the past.”

The sea swim is on the Saturday from 11am to 1pm, not Sunday as advertised in the regatta programme.

The focal point of the regatta is the rowing which sees Whitby clubs Friendship and Fishermen’s, along with Scarborough, do battle as the rowing season draws to a close.

Abbey Wharf will host the rowing presentation evening on Monday from 7.30pm.

Jude jumping for joy at Whitby Regatta 2023.

Keep an eye out for the many entertainments over the weekend which include star parties, Jez Avery mountain bike stunt man, walking floats and fancy dress, vintage cars and scooter club rally, motor cycle and quads gymkhana – and of course, the arrival of the fairground rides on the Sunday evening.

There are no air shows taking place this year – the Red Arrows are away in Canada – the committee decided not to bid for anything, but a search will begin for a major sponsor to come on board to see if the daredevil pilots can be part of regatta festivities in 2025.

"With us having no air shows this year, it’s a slightly quieter regatta apart from the grand fireworks display which is the only thing in the air this year, and we can save quite a lot of money,” said Mr Greer.

"We would need a Crowdfunding page (for the Red Arrows) similar to what we’ve done for the fireworks.

"We’d need to look at that because of depletion of cash and people going contactless – the collection buckets have been hit quite badly.

"The Red Arrows are a very good pull and they've been part of the regatta since the early 70s.”

QR code payment points will be set up around town if people want to donate to the regatta coffers via card, as well as on the front of the programmes.

This year’s event, as always, reaches a spectacular conclusion on the Monday night when the fireworks display, courtesy of Illumination Pyrotechics, display lights up the night sky from 9.45pm.

A Crowdfunder was recently launched to help raise £5,000 for the fireworks, with the total currently standing at £974.

It is also hoped the popular greasy pole event can be reinstated for 2025.

The current pole is broken, so the committee is on the lookout for anyone who can make or supply a fibre glass pole – which would be easier to carry and less like to break.