Whitby Regatta set to return, but scaled down - here's what's happening and what isn't

The town’s three-day carnival at land and sea is on from August 21 to 23 and although scaled down this time, it will include the grand fireworks display on the Monday night.

Whitby Regatta events being planned

Car and bike show on Saturday and Sunday

Crowds on Pier Road at Whitby Regatta.

Three days of rowing races

Sailing race and sailpast

Star parties

Regatta rowing action at Whitby harbour,

Motorcycle display on the beach

Regatta info on West Cliff

Small stalls and local displays on the West Cliff

Monday fair and stalls on the west pier and Pier Road

Grand fireworks display

Your chance to enter the Whitby Regatta grand parade

The regatta committee is also appealing to people to register an interest in a grand parade.

Anyone who wants to take part must give their team names and number of attendees to the committee one week before the event.

Chairman Ivor Greer said: “The committee and their partners are working hard to bring the 2021 Regatta event this year.

“Now that social distancing is relaxed, it is possible to hold the event, although a smaller one than in previous years.

“We advise face coverings in crowded areas.”

Unfortunately, some of the regatta favourites will not happen this time, although Mr Greer said that does not mean they won’t be re-introduced back into future programmes.