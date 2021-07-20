Whitby Regatta set to return, but scaled down - here's what's happening and what isn't
It’s back! After an enforced absence last year due to Covid, Whitby Regatta is set to return this summer.
The town’s three-day carnival at land and sea is on from August 21 to 23 and although scaled down this time, it will include the grand fireworks display on the Monday night.
Whitby Regatta events being planned
Car and bike show on Saturday and Sunday
Three days of rowing races
Sailing race and sailpast
Star parties
Motorcycle display on the beach
Regatta info on West Cliff
Small stalls and local displays on the West Cliff
Monday fair and stalls on the west pier and Pier Road
Grand fireworks display
Your chance to enter the Whitby Regatta grand parade
The regatta committee is also appealing to people to register an interest in a grand parade.
Anyone who wants to take part must give their team names and number of attendees to the committee one week before the event.
Chairman Ivor Greer said: “The committee and their partners are working hard to bring the 2021 Regatta event this year.
“Now that social distancing is relaxed, it is possible to hold the event, although a smaller one than in previous years.
“We advise face coverings in crowded areas.”
Unfortunately, some of the regatta favourites will not happen this time, although Mr Greer said that does not mean they won’t be re-introduced back into future programmes.
Events not taking place this year include the glamorous grannies and baby show; raft race; greasy pole; indoor entertainment, market on Archery Green and some West Cliff displays.