Whitby Regatta urges people to give ideas for next year's event, at a public meeting this Sunday

Whitby people can give their ideas on new events for Whitby Regatta at a public meeting to be held in town this Sunday (Oct 27).

The regatta committee has arranged the meeting to be held in the ballroom at The Royal Hotel, Whitby - with anyone interested in Whitby's three-day summer showpiece event urged to go along with any suggestions for future plans.

A regatta spokesman said: "We love hearing all your ideas but we really want you, the Whitby public, to help take ownership of some of these new events."

The meeting gets under way at 1pm.