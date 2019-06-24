Whitby’s White Lily Ball raises £41,000 in seven years

Whitby’s White Lily Ball is back again this Friday night (June 28) at its new venue of Raithwaite Country Estate – and is looking to build on the £41,000 already raised since 2012.

Revellers will be dressed in their sharpest suits and prettiest frocks at the hotel off the Sandsend road, as the eighth ball continues to raise much-needed funds for local hospices.

Lucy Mothersdale, who set up the White Lily Ball in memory of her late parents David and Janet, said: “This year sees the eighth ball and a new venue.

“Raithwaite kindly offered their venue as our new ball setting and the plans are looking fantastic – it’s sure to be a glamorous night.

“With White Lily fundraising already raising more than £41,000 since 2012, this year is set to be another fruitful year for our three hospices Zoe’s Place, Saint Catherine’s and Butterwick.

“With the proceeds from the prohibition-themed evening organised by Emma Ward and the White Lily team, and donations from our supporters – there’s already lots in the pot before the ball.

“We are blown away by the generosity of our amazing supporters.”

Among the auction lots going under the hammer tomorrow night are:

• Wentworth money can’t buy golfing experience

• Super car driver experience

• Diesel locomotive driver experience

• Janet Fraser stained glass workshop for two.

The popular balloon raffle is back along with other fun games.