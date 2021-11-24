Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard to give talk of town trail at W Hamond celebration
In celebration of W Hamond’s 2021 collaboration with Emma Stothard and the launch of her sculptures into the town’s landscape, a special event – ‘An Evening with Emma Stothard’ - is to take place.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:28 am
The evening, at Albert’s Eatery, Church Street, on Thursday December 2, will include a short film of Emma at work and a personal insight into the sculptures, talking about how and why the trail happened.
Emma will also provide a talk through on the process of making the figures and the galvanizing of them, while open to any questions from guests.
Cost per head - £45.
For tickets, call W Hamond on Church Street on 01947 603330.