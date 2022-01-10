Whitby to welcome pop star Marc Almond as his band headline Tomorrow's Ghosts festival

Soft Cell singer Almond will be joined on stage by band-mates Sigue Sigue Sputnik axeman Neal X, the thunderous rhythm section of Iggy Pop’s touring troupe Mat Hector and Ben Ellis, plus the haunting Hammond organ sound of the esteemed James Beaumont..

Making their Tomorrow’s Ghosts debut in 2022 with a headline set, The Loveless bring their devilishly dark arts to Whitby Pavilion next Hallowe'en.

Drawing material from Marc Almond's immense back catalogue as well as from the oeuvres of Lou Reed to David Bowie, warped 60s R&B staples to lost garage-rock gems, The Loveless spent the lockdown of the last few years recording their debut studio release.

Marc Almond and his band The Loveless will play in Whitby later this year.