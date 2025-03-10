Whitby Town to take on Inter Legends FC in fundraising fixture

Whitby Town are taking on Inter Legends.

A Whitby Town XI will take on Inter Legends FC on Saturday May 3 in a fundraising fixture at the Turnbull Ground.

Formed with a vision to unite football's past and present, Inter Legends are a charity-based football team that has football royalty and legends to represent them on a tour across the UK.

Inter Legends are a unique team of football legends, ex-professionals, and passionate grassroots players coming together to celebrate the beautiful game.

From former Premier League stars to grassroots heroes, the squad is united by teamwork, respect and the joy of the game.

Inter Legends was founded to bridge the gap between football’s professional and grassroots levels.

Their roots are deeply tied to community and charity and they are proud to use their matches as a way to support their local organisations and causes close to their hearts such as this upcoming fixture.

The game is due to kick off at 3pm.