Whitby Traction Engine Rally steams into town 2018 - Steam engine in front of Whitby Abbey This weeked see the return of Whitby Traction Engine Rally, we share 15 pictures from 2018 to show what you can expect. There's nothing like the smell of a steam engine rally to evoke memories of your childhood. The show is located next to Whitby Abbey on Hawsker Lane and runs until Sunday. 2018 - G.T.Tuby vehicles on display The birds of prey display is always popular 2018 - Vintage motorcycles on display 2018 - Dancers entertain the crowds 2018 - The bus for Skegness may have taken a wrong turn. 2018 - Rare military vehicles catch the eye 2018 - Tractor pulling is always a hit with the crowds 2018 - All sizes of vehicle are on display 2018 - Dancers entertain the crowd in front of an organ 2018 - Stationery engines fascinate visitors Whitby's Pier extension closure after anglers continued to fish despite being in danger