Whitby UK's top destination for winter staycation bookings - with Scarborough also in top 10
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The seaside town of Scarborough also featured in the top 10 regions for winter bookings, coming in just behind holiday spots in Cumbria such as Ambleside, Bowness-On-Windermere, and Keswick.
New data from Sykes Holiday Cottages has also revealed that, on average, UK holiday let owners earnt up to £700 per week in December – 17% above the average weekly income of a holiday let owner in 2023.
December was the third highest earning month for holiday homeowners in 2024, only coming in behind August and July where owners could make £900 and £800 on average per week, respectively.
When it comes to amenities that can drive bookings over winter, an open fire, hot tub, and proximity to a pub have been uncovered as some of the top priorities to consider to attract holidaymakers.
James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “While Whitby is known for drawing in holidaymakers with its coastal charm, our data has revealed that the ancient port has year-round appeal and is the most popular location for holidaymakers in winter months.
“Making the most of every season is key to a successful holiday letting experience, helping to maximise annual revenues which is now more important than ever.
"Those with properties in Whitby and Scarborough will no doubt benefit from the influx of bookings coming their way this winter.
“Location isn’t the only factor though, and adding features to properties can also ensure your holiday let has year-round appeal - whether that be a hot tub, accepting short term stays and pets, or promoting nearby attractions that guests can enjoy come rain or shine.”
Top 10 locations for winter bookings
Whitby, Yorkshire
Ambleside, Cumbria
Bowness-On-Windermere, Cumbria
Keswick, Cumbria
Grasmere, Cumbria
Troutbeck Bridge, Cumbria
Scarborough, Yorkshire
Windermere, Lake District
Beadnell, Northumberland
Dartmouth, Devon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.