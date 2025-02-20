Whitby Wardrobe hosting Dress to Impress night at Royal Hotel

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Whitby Wardrobe is once again hosting its Dress to Impress night to help families during the ongoing Cost of Living crisis.

The event is on at The Royal Hotel on Wednesday March 19.

If people need a suit or dress for any event, such as a ball, the races, weddings, christenings, they can turn up to the event and hire one for free.

Organisers said: “We're looking forward to our annual formal wear event at the Royal Hotel.

The Royal Hotel in Whitby. picture: Google MapsThe Royal Hotel in Whitby. picture: Google Maps
The Royal Hotel in Whitby. picture: Google Maps

"If you would like to donate any dresses or suits then please contact our Facebook page for drop off location details.”

The free event is on from 6pm to 7pm for prom students, and from 7pm to 9pm it is open to all.

There are free hair and make-up trials.

Whitby Wardrobe is a non-profit group which aims to help families with clothing during the Cost of Living crisis, which shows no sign of abating.

