Whitby woman Joan Paylor celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

A Whitby woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
Joan Paylor with her 100th birthday card from King Charles III.Joan Paylor with her 100th birthday card from King Charles III.
Joan Paylor, who has lived most of her life in the town, marked the momentous milestone with a party, and received a birthday card from King Charles III.

Daughter Lorinda Hills said: “She had a fantastic party with about 40 people attending and she never stopped talking throughout.

"Indeed, she's never stopped talking about it since.”

Whitby woman Joan Paylor enjoying her 100th birthday party.Whitby woman Joan Paylor enjoying her 100th birthday party.
Joan now lives with Lorinda and her husband John and three of her grandchildren in West Yorkshire, but regularly visits Whitby to visit her late husband Jonathan’s grave but also to visit hairdresser John Fergus, who runs Fergi’s on The Parade in Whitby.

She is willing to make the three-hour round trip as she says there is no hairdresser who can make her look as good as him.

Lorinda added that her mother still has a “zest for life” and is known for still starting pillow fights whenever she is asked to help make a bed!

