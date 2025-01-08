Whitby woman says "I will never give up" search for dog missing for more than six months

Rufus, a Maltipoo, who has been missing from his Whitby home since June 2024.

A Whitby woman is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to find her dog Rufus, who has been missing now for more than six months.

Carolyn Storr, of Helredale Gardens, got Rufus – a Maltipoo – from Hope Sanctuary in Loftus last March and said they had a “beautiful journey” as owner and pet – unfortunately, he bolted in June and has been missing ever since.

But Carolyn, 57, has said she will never give up in her quest to find him – and it’s the tireless efforts of others in the community that have given her the positivity to keep going.

"When he first came into my home, he wouldn’t go out, wasn’t toilet trained, had to have injections and was a shy and nervous dog,” she said.

"I took him out in the garden and slowly he got more mentally and physically used to my house and garden and felt more confident and relaxed.

"I took him on the train to my sister’s house in Goathland, she met him and said ‘look at that dog coming off the train from Crufts’ – she couldn’t believe the transformation in three weeks.”

Carolyn has fully supported from day one by the Lost Dog Trapping Team, going out with a thermal scope any time there had been reported sightings of him – as well as family and friends.

They have also set up a Facebook group, Have You Seen Rufus?

"Their guidance and support has been tremendous,” she said.

"They’re volunteers and they go out looking for us.”

"I would never have thought of setting up a Facebook group but everyone in that group has been really supportive.

"I feel so humbled, they’ve kept me going from day one really.”

And Carolyn herself has been relentless in her dreams of a Rufus reunion – she has covered miles on her bike putting up posters in the hope that he can be found safe.

Mandy Butler of the trapping team posted on Facebook: “Rufus is a rescue dog, so has already suffered before being rescued by his new owner who loves him deeply.

"Rufus finally found himself a loving home and learnt what love and warmth is.

"To lose him like this is devastating and his owner will never give up looking for him.

"His coat could have grown now and be unkempt so he may look different like the photos in the new poster.

"Rufus could have tried to get back to Loftus to Hope or to Middlesbrough where he originally came from.

"He could also have got onto the Cleveland Way so could be miles away.

"It only takes one call or one bit of important information that may be the one that helps us find Rufus.

"If you know anything no matter how small please call immediately.”

Carolyn added: "It’s been a tough six months without him, but I’m positive and never giving up.

"No stone is being left unturned.”

Call the Lost Dog trapping team on 07947 866582 with any sightings of Rufus.