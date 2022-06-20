Whitby woman will walk up and down 199 Steps 44 times in fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer UK

On July 10 at 10.30am, Julia Jackson will walk up and down the Whitby landmark 44 times, with each step representing one of the 8,760 lives lost to Pancreatic Cancer each year.

She is raising much-needed funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK, the charity dedicated to funding groundbreaking research into new treatments and faster diagnosis for the disease.

Julia said: “I lost my wonderful dad to pancreatic cancer last August, even someone as forward-thinking as my dad, who successfully kept on top of his prostate cancer for more than 10 years, was suddenly faced by an untreatable diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Jackson will go up and down Whitby's 199 Steps 44 times to help the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK.

"I wanted to positively channel my grief by doing this challenge and this is why I feel, and my dad would have agreed, that raising money to fund research into, and to raise awareness of, pancreatic cancer, is vitally important to help other families like us."

Julia is aiming to raise as much money as possible for Pancreatic Cancer UK - you can click here to show your support.

Sue Collins, Director of Fundraising at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “We are delighted Julia is taking part in this challenge and that she has chosen to support Pancreatic Cancer UK.

"We would like to wish Julia the very best of luck.

"The funds raised will help us to take on this incredibly tough disease, which around 10,000 people are diagnosed with every year in the UK.

"The funds raised by Julia will help us offer support to patients and families, invest in vital research to help us see the breakthroughs we urgently need, and be a voice for everyone

affected by the disease.”

Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival of all the 20 most common cancers in the UK, with just seven percent of people living for five years or more after diagnosis.

Pancreatic Cancer UK is taking on this devastating disease by investing in ground-breaking research and supporting patients and their loved ones through its free-phone Support Line staffed by specialist nurses.